Bayelsa Govt. okays additional N500m for pensioners’ gratuity

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has approved additionaladd N500,000,000.00 for the payment of gratuity for January, 2021 to pensioners across the state.

He explained that the additional five hundred million naira brings the total amount to be paid as gratuity arrears for the month of January to N650,000,000.00.

The governor maintained that the amount had been approved in line with his administration’s commitment to liquidating the outstanding gratuities owed retired civil servants across the state.

Through a statement on Friday by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayiba Duba, Diri noted that since the pensioners had used their productive years in serving the state, it had become imperative for government to prioritise their welfare during such times when they are feeble.

“Bayelsa State Government is deeply committed to the welfare and wellbeing of its citizenry particularly those who have invested their productive years in the service of our state and will continue to do things that will ameliorate their condition.

“Bayelsans are encouraged to continue to support the prosperity administration of His Excellency Senator Douye Diri as the movement on the path of development has commenced,” the statement said.