Bayelsa Govt. bans timber movement to curb environmental degradation

The Bayelsa State Government has banned the movement, transportation, and conveyance of wood, timber, and all forest products across the state, alongside dredging activities.

According to the government, the restriction covers all land and maritime routes within Bayelsa State, including inland waterways, rivers, creeks, and coastal areas, while the suspension of dredging applies to operators on both land and water.

It noted that these measures are part of the Bayelsa State Government’s ongoing commitment to protecting the environment, conserving forest and aquatic resources, preventing ecological degradation, and eliminating illegal logging and unauthorised dredging.

The directive was announced by the State Commissioner for Environment, Ebi Ololo, in a statement issued in Yenagoa. He warned that anyone found violating the order would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Ololo said the ban and suspension would take effect from January 1, 2026, stressing that no exemptions would be granted to individuals, companies, or operators.

“All dredging operators in any part of Bayelsa State are to cease dredging activities with effect from January 1, 2026, and are required to seek and obtain proper location approval and authorization from the relevant government authorities before any future operations may be considered,” the commissioner said.

He added that the measures are aimed at protecting the environment, conserving forest and aquatic resources, preventing ecological degradation, and eliminating illegal logging and unauthorized dredging.

Ololo further warned that any community, traditional ruler, or leadership found aiding or shielding illegal activities would be held jointly liable under relevant state laws.

The commissioner noted that the Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with security agencies and enforcement bodies, will ensure strict compliance across the state, while urging residents to cooperate with the government to safeguard Bayelsa’s environment for the benefit of present and future generations.