Bayelsa Gov. orders health checks on cabinet members

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has directed all cabinet members to undergo comprehensive medical checks, citing the need to ensure optimal health, efficiency, and sustained performance in the delivery of government responsibilities.

The directive follows the recent death of his deputy, with the governor emphasizing that, as public officers with demanding schedules, regular health checks are essential to maintain medical fitness and help prevent avoidable deaths.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Governor Diri instructed the Commissioner for Health, Seiyefa Brisibe, to ensure that every member of the state executive council undergoes the compulsory medical check.

He explained that the directive became imperative in light of the deputy governor’s recent death, arguing that regular health checks are necessary for public officers with hectic schedules to prevent avoidable fatalities.

The governor noted that, although death is inevitable, preventive measures can help individuals enjoy good health and longer life spans.

Diri further disclosed that an autopsy had been conducted on the late deputy governor, adding that the findings would be made public at the appropriate time.

He also cautioned against politicizing Ewhrudjakpo’s death, urging restraint and respect for the grieving family.

The governor revealed that a burial committee, chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, had already been constituted, noting that the official burial date would be announced in due course.

“We thank everyone who grieved with us and pray that in 2026, we will celebrate and not mourn,” the governor stated.

Diri stressed the importance of prioritizing personal health, noting that many deaths could be prevented through regular medical attention.

He directed all members of the State Executive Council to immediately undergo compulsory medical check-ups, describing the exercise as mandatory and non-negotiable. According to him, the directive is aimed at ensuring the well-being, efficiency, and continued capacity of cabinet members to effectively discharge their responsibilities to the state.

“I directed that an autopsy be conducted and the result is ready. At the right time, we will make it public.

“While we were mourning, some people were politicising the death of our deputy governor instead of showing love and compassion. This was not expected in our state,” the governor added.