Bayelsa former military administrator dies on tennis court

Former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State and retired naval officer, Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade (rtd), has been pronounced dead after collapsing while playing lawn tennis in Lagos.

It was gathered that the retired officer died in Apapa, barely seven months after celebrating his 70th birthday.

Olubolade, who served as a military administrator during the regime of General Sani Abacha, was confirmed dead by medical experts at the Obisesan Naval Medical Hospital.

The 70-year-old, who hailed from Ipoti-Ekiti in Ekiti State, reportedly slumped while engaging in his usual evening tennis routine at a nearby recreational facility.

According to a statement jointly signed by his first daughter, Oluwayemisi Akinadewo, and first son, Dayo Olubolade, the retired naval officer had driven himself to the venue before the tragic incident occurred.

“He drove himself to the facility to play lawn tennis in the evening and slumped while playing. Efforts were made by medical officers around to revive him to no avail. He was immediately rushed to Obisesan Naval Medical Hospital, Apapa, where he was pronounced dead,” the statement read.

Until his death, Olubolade had a distinguished career in both military and civilian service, having served as Minister of Special Duties, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and later as Minister of Police Affairs.

He was also a former governorship aspirant in Ekiti State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he remained a notable political figure until his passing.