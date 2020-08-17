Bayelsa ex-Gov. to appeal tribunal’s election verdict

The former governor of Bayealsa state, Diri Duoye, has disclosed that he would be appealing the Bayelsa Governorship Election Tribunal judgement which voided his election.

The Guild had earlier reported that the tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday nullified the election of Diri and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct a bye-election within 90 days.

The tribunal based its decision on what it described as unlawful exclusion of Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party and its candidate, King George, from the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

But, in reacting to the judgement, said that he had instructed his lawyers to institute a legal action in appealing the tribunal ruling, stressing that he his confident of the nation’s judiciary to ensure justice is done.

Through a statement by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, the Governor urged members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and his supporters to remain calm and law abiding.

“We trust in the judiciary and we are appealing the judgement. With God on our side, we will get justice.

“This is a court of first instance and I have instructed our lawyers to file an appeal. We have a right of appeal even up to the Supreme Court,” the statement read.