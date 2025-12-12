Bayelsa enters 3days mourning for late deputy Gov.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has joined residents in observing a three-day mourning period for the late Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who passed away at the age of 60.

As part of the official mourning, which began on Friday, all flags across Bayelsa State will be flown at half-mast.

The announcement comes barely 24 hours after the Deputy Governor was pronounced dead by medical experts at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where he was rushed following a collapse at the Government House.

The government confirmed his death and the commencement of the mourning period in a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai.

Diri, in a condolence message to the family of the deceased, described his deputy’s death as a profound loss to Bayelsa State and the nation.

On behalf of the government and people of Bayelsa State, he extended heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, their children, the Ewhrudjakpo family, the Ofoni Federated Community, former Governor Henry Dickson, and the entire citizenry of the state.

Governor Diri also prayed for divine comfort for the bereaved family and for the peaceful repose of Ewhrudjakpo’s soul.

Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo was a respected statesman whose public service spanned several key roles, including Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Senator representing Bayelsa West, and, since 2020, Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State.