Bayelsa deputy Gov. slumps inside office

Activities at the Bayelsa State Government House were brought to a halt on Thursday after Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo collapsed in his office and was rushed to the hospital.

It was gathered that the deputy governor slumped on the staircase shortly after a meeting with community leaders and stakeholders over pipeline surveillance contracts.

He was immediately taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, by security aides and senior officials.

Medical personnel at the facility were said to have stabilised him, while further tests were being conducted to determine the cause of the sudden collapse.

As of the time of filing this report, the Bayelsa State Government had yet to issue an official statement on the incident, leaving residents anxious and awaiting updates on Ewhrudjakpo’s condition.

