Bauchi state governor self isolates after contact with Atiku’s coronavirus infected son

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, disclosed that he has gone into self-isolation following his meeting and exchange of pleasantries with son of former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, Mohammed Abubakar, who tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection.

The self-isolation, he explained, had become imperative following news of Abubakar’s positive status for coronavirus, considering that he had met and shook hands with the patient while aboard an Aero Contractor’s flight from Lagos enroute to Abuja, during a recent return trip from an official assignment.

The state governor said that he had immediately placed himself on self-quarantine following the discovery, and in line with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) directives on best practice for curbing and mitigating possible spread of the contagious viral infection.

Speaking through a statement released on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, Mohammed assured the people of Bauchi state that he was in good health and had, as yet, shown no symptoms of the disease, adding that the self-isolation was just a precautionary measure untill it was proven that he was free of the global pandemic.

He stated that blood samples had been taken and sent for testing to confirm whether or not he had coronavirus infection, and that the people would be notified of the results immediately they were received.

“This is to inform the general public that his Excellency, Bala Mohammed, has gone into self-isolation. This development is sequel to a report from the NCDC that the son of former VP of Nigeria was tested positive for the coronavirus upon his return from an international trip through Lagos,”

“So far, the governor has not exhibited any symptom of the disease but based on the recommendation of the NCDC, he will remain indoors to avoid the risk of spreading the disease. Currently, the blood sample of the governor is being taken and is undergoing a clinical test”.

The governor added that apart from himself, all members of his entourage who had contact with him had also been placed on isolation penidng the outcome of the coronavirus tests, and that all physical appointments had been cancelled so as to ensure that the rules of social distancing were respected.

Mohammed assured the people of Bauchi that the processes of governance would proceed as expected and that his self isolation would not pose a a risk to the adequate govenance of the state.