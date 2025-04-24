Bauchi staff, eight others under detention over teenager’s abortion

A Bauchi civil servant and eight others are currently in police detention over the tragic death of a 18-year-old pregnant girl who had failed abortion that was carried out by the suspects in Misau Local Government Area of the state.

Aside from this nine suspect under detention, the Bauchi Police Command has commenced a manhunt for four others who were said to have aided the deceased girl to embark on the illegal act

The Bauchi State Police Command revealed on Thursday that the teenager died after an injection was administered in an attempt to terminate her pregnancy.

The act, police said, was arranged by three main suspects; Usman Umar, 22; Sallau Ayuba, 21; and Abubakar Mohammed, 35.

According to the Bauchi police spokesman CSP Ahmed Wakil, in a statement released on Thursday, the two younger men reportedly lured the teenager into a sexual relationship, which led to her pregnancy.

In a bid to conceal the affair, they allegedly contacted Mohammed, a second-year student at A.D. Rufai College for Islamic and Legal Studies, to carry out the abortion for a fee of ₦40,000.

“After the injection was administered, the victim lost consciousness and became critically ill,” Wakil stated. She was initially rushed to the General Hospital in Misau before being referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Azare, where she was later confirmed dead.

The three principal suspects have been arrested and, according to police, have confessed to their involvement in the crime. Further investigations have also linked several other individuals to the case, including the Bauchi civil servant identified only as Kura.

Other suspects under investigation include Alkali Kawu, Maule Mai Ride, Mai Tomatoes, Danguli, and Yakubu. Police say four more persons are being interrogated at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Misau in connection with the incident.

“The Command reaffirms its commitment and steadfastness in carrying out its statutory responsibility to ensure justice is served accordingly,” the police spokesperson added, assuring that the suspects will be arraigned upon the conclusion of investigations.