Bauchi SSG resigns over political ambition

The Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, has resigned from office, barely one year and half after the administration assume office.

Kashim, as gathered, tendered his resignation to pursue his political ambition, and other plans particularly after winning the last gubernatorial primary election in the state before relinquish the ticket to Governor Bala Muhammed.

The SSG’s resignation was confirmed by the governor through a statement released by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, on Friday.

To avoid any leadership vacuum in governance, the governor has appointed his Chief of Staff , Government House, Aminu Gamawa, to takeover the seat.

According to the statement, “His Excellency, Senator Bala A . Mohammed, CON, Fnipr ( Kauran Daular Usmaniyya ) the Executive Governor of Bauchi State , has accepted the resignation of the Secretary to the State Government Barr. Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim with immediate effect .

“The Chief of Staff , Government House , Bauchi , Dr. Aminu Hassan Gamawa , has been directed to take over from him in an acting capacity .

“Governor Bala Mohammed , on behalf of the government and the people of Bauchi State , thanked him for the services he rendered to the State and wished him well in his future endeavors”.