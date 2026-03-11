31.2 C
Bauchi residents raise N25m ransom for 16 abducted wedding guests

No fewer than 16 people abducted by gunmen while travelling to a wedding have regained their freedom after their families and community members raised N25 million to secure their release.

The victims, including a bride and members of her wedding entourage, were kidnapped by armed bandits while travelling in a convoy to the ceremony.

The Gwammadaji Community Development Association said the victims were from Gwammadaji, Wurno, Kundak, and Burga communities.

According to the association’s spokesperson, Bakiru Takadda, the gunmen ambushed the group along a rural road and forcibly abducted them.

Relatives, friends and other community members later pooled resources during 57 days of anxiety and hardship to raise the N25 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

“It was a trying period, but we are relieved to have our loved ones back safely,” Takadda said.

Despite celebrating the victims’ return, members of the community expressed disappointment with the government and security agencies, citing a lack of adequate support during the ordeal.

They called on authorities to strengthen patrols and improve security along major highways and inter-state routes to prevent similar incidents.

The incident reflects ongoing security challenges in northern Nigeria, where kidnappings for ransom continue to disrupt social and economic life.

