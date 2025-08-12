Bauchi poly suspends academic activities after student protest turns violent

As a protest initiated by students of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi over security concerns within the learning premises turned violent, the school management has suspended all activities across the institution’s campuses indefinitely.

The school closure came barely four hours after enraged students mobilized and blocked the busy Bauchi–Dass road on Tuesday morning, calling for stronger security measures on campus.

The protest followed an overnight attack by armed robbers, who broke into a hostel on the institution’s campus, injuring several students and making off with valuables including laptops, smartphones, and money.

As learnt, one student suffered a severe head injury and was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for emergency treatment.

The heist, carried out by yet-to-be-identified men, left a trail of fear and frustration among students, some of whom are still recovering from injuries sustained during the attack, while others are left shaken not just by the violence but by the loss of essential items amid tough economic times.

The incident triggered the protest, with demonstrators accusing the management of failing to protect them while urging the school authorities to take immediate action in safeguarding the lives and property of students.

The demonstration, which initially began as a peaceful protest, turned violent after hoodlums reportedly hijacked it, leading to the destruction of property and disruption of traffic.

Following the infiltration by hoodlums, police authorities responded by deploying tear gas to disperse the crowd, who retaliated by throwing stones.

Meanwhile, the school management has directed students to vacate the campus within two hours, with academic activities suspended until further notice.

According to a statement released by the institution’s registrar, Kasimu Salihu, unscrupulous elements invaded the male students’ hostel, making away with their belongings and injuring about two students.

“Upon this sad development, students came out of the polytechnic main gate to express their justifiable frustration, calling on management to act.

“While management acted immediately, with all principal officers and management staff showing up to address the students and the situation, it has been established that hoodlums who do not mean the students and the institution well had taken over what was meant to be a peaceful protest,” the registrar noted.

“Against the background of this ugly situation, the Management hereby orders the immediate closure of academic activities. By this order, students are given two hours within which to vacate the polytechnic campus, until further notice.”