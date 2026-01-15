Bauchi Police arrests two teenagers over homosexuallty assault on minor

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two teenage boys over the alleged sexual abuse of an underage child in the state.

Police said the incident involved an eight-year-old boy who was reportedly deceived and repeatedly abused by one of the suspects, with investigations later uncovering a wider pattern of abuse involving other minors.

The case was reported to the police on January 8, 2026, after the victim’s father raised an alarm at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Tilde Fulani.

The incident occurred in the Tilde Fulani community of Toro Local Government Area, Bauchi State.

Confirming the arrest in a statement on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Habib, said detectives were immediately deployed after the complaint was lodged, leading to the arrest of a 16-year-old suspect, while the victim was taken to hospital for medical examination.

He added that during questioning, the suspect admitted to engaging in the act for several years and identified a 17-year-old accomplice who allegedly introduced him to the practice. Further investigations revealed that the first suspect had assaulted four minors aged between seven and 10.

Habib stated that both suspects have confessed to the allegations and remain in custody as investigations continue, noting that they will be charged to court upon the conclusion of inquiries.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, condemned the act and warned that offenders would be dealt with according to the law, while urging parents and guardians to be vigilant and closely monitor the activities of their wards.