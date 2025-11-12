Bauchi Police arrest man for stealing school desks

Umar Abubakar, a resident of Yelwan Kundum in Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, has been arrested by police operatives for stealing furniture from a community primary school in the state.

Abubakar was apprehended by operatives of the Tafawa Balewa Estate Police following a tip-off from a community leader in the area.

According to the Village Head of Kundum, Nuhu Idris, the suspect was caught late at night while attempting to cart away three school desks using a Boxer J5 motorcycle.

“He was confronted and detained by local youths before being handed over to the police,” Idris stated.

Confirming the incident, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Abdulmuminu Jibrin, said the arrest was made possible through the prompt report and cooperation of community leaders.

He reiterated the board’s commitment to working closely with security agencies and community stakeholders to safeguard public school property across the state.

Jibrin also issued a stern warning to vandals and thieves targeting educational materials, stressing that strict measures have been instituted to ensure that perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.

In her reaction, the Education Secretary of the Bauchi Local Government Education Authority, Talatu Yakubu, commended the Yelwan Kundum community for their vigilance and swift action that led to the suspect’s arrest.

She urged other communities to emulate their sense of responsibility, emphasizing that the protection of public assets, particularly in schools, is a collective duty.

Yakubu further praised officers at the Tafawa Balewa Estate Police Outpost for their quick response and professionalism, which ensured the prompt apprehension of the suspect.