Bauchi PDP caretaker committee rejects Gov. Bala as member

The caretaker committee of the Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally rejected Governor Bala Mohammed’s claim of party membership, insisting that he is no longer recognised as a member under the party’s regulations.

In a statement signed by caretaker chairman Jungudo Mohammed, the committee said its attention was drawn to a viral video in which the governor reportedly asserted that he remained a PDP member while breaking the Ramadan fast with supporters.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this claim is misleading,” the statement, released on Wednesday, emphasised.

The committee cited the 103rd and 104th resolutions of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), explaining that Governor Mohammed, along with Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, had been formally expelled due to actions deemed inconsistent with the party’s constitution.

The statement stressed that the party’s stance on the governor’s membership “remains clear and has not changed,” adding that public declarations or media appearances cannot override NEC resolutions.

It also urged Governor Mohammed to seek reconciliation with party stakeholders he had publicly opposed, particularly the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, if he genuinely wishes to regain membership.

Beyond the political disagreement, the caretaker committee advised the governor to prioritise governance, highlighting rising insecurity in Bauchi State, particularly in his local government area.

Members and stakeholders were further asked to approach the governor’s statements cautiously while continuing to support the Bauchi State PDP Caretaker Committee, with a reminder that “the integrity of the party’s processes must be preserved at all times.”