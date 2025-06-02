Bauchi man in police net after defiling 15yrs old stepdaughter

A 37-year-old man, Wisdom Benoie, has been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command for allegedly defiling his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

The suspect, a resident of the Yalwan Tsakani area of the state, confessed after his arrest to having sexually assaulted the young girl multiple times.

Benoie case came to light after the victim’s biological father reported the matter to the Gender and Juvenile Unit (ORP) in the Yelwan Tsakani area of Bauchi, prompting local youths to confront the suspect and attempt to mob him.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Command’s spokesperson, Ahmed Wakil, said initial investigations revealed that Benoie, who married the victim’s mother and became her stepfather, allegedly assaulted the teenager multiple times while her mother was asleep, sneaking into her room to commit the acts.

“The victim, enduring the ordeal silently, eventually confided in neighbours, which led to a collective effort that caught the suspect in the act,” the statement continued.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect confessed to the offences during questioning while the victim has been taken to a medical facility for evaluation and treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Police Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has ordered the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough and discreet investigation, after which the suspect will face prosecution in court,” Wakil said.

“The Command remains steadfast in its dedication to upholding peace and security while ensuring justice for all victims of oppression,” he concluded.