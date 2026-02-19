Bauchi man bags death sentence for robbery

A Bauchi man, Shamsuddeen Saidu, has been sentenced to death after a High Court found him guilty of armed robbery, ordering that he be hanged in accordance with the law.

The trial judge held that the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, noting that the evidence clearly linked Saidu to the violent attack on a commercial motorcyclist.

The judgment was delivered at High Court No. 10 of the Bauchi State High Court, following the defendant’s arraignment on 10 March 2021. Both direct testimony and circumstantial evidence formed a consistent chain pointing to his culpability.

In his judgment, Justice Mukhtar Abubakar stated that the offence contravened Section 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which prescribes capital punishment for anyone convicted under the provision.

“The law is clear and leaves this court with no discretion in sentencing,” the judge said, adding that the convict must be hanged until pronounced dead.

Court proceedings showed that Saidu was arraigned on a single count of armed robbery and pleaded not guilty, prompting a full trial. The prosecution, led by A.S. Gumba and Dayyabu Ayuba, called three witnesses and tendered exhibits to support the charge.

Evidence indicated that the victim was attacked with a sharp object, sustained serious injuries, lost consciousness, and had his motorcycle stolen. The judge described the prosecution’s witnesses as credible and consistent under cross-examination, noting that their accounts were neither discredited nor materially contradicted.

After the prosecution closed its case, the court invited the defendant to present his defence. Testifying as the sole defence witness, Saidu denied involvement in the robbery and urged the court to discharge and acquit him. However, the court found his testimony inconsistent and insufficient to outweigh the evidence against him.

Ultimately, the court concluded that a robbery occurred, a dangerous weapon was used, and Saidu was properly identified as the perpetrator. He was therefore convicted and sentenced to death by hanging.