Bauchi lawmaker replaces Obasa as speaker conference chairman

The Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, has been elected as the new chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, replacing his counterpart from Lagos State, Mudashiru Obasa.

Suleiman’s emergence followed the constitutional end of Obasa’s tenure, whose executive committee was elected at a meeting of the conference held in Lagos in August 2018.

The constitution of the conference stipulates a two-year term of office for its elected leadership which rotates between the north and the southern part of Nigeria.

During a meeting held yesterdayat Reiz Continental Hotel in Abuja, Obasa, who, in 2018, took over from the Kebbi State House of Assembly’s speaker, Ismail Kamba, formally handed over to Suleiman, who is now saddled with leading the conference for the next two years.

While Suleiman is the chairman, other members of the committee include Deputy Chairman (Speaker Delta), Sheriff Oborevwori, Treasurer (Speaker Kogi) Matthew Kolawole, Financial Secretary (Speaker Enugu) Edward Ubosi, and Vice Chair, North West (Speaker Katsina) Tasiu Maigari.

Also among the committee are Vice Chair, North East (Speaker Gombe), Sadiq Abubakar, Vice Chair, North Central (Speaker Plateau) Abok Ayuba, Vice Chair, South West (Speaker Ogun) Olakunle Oluomo, Vice Chair, South East (Speaker Ebonyi) Nwifuru Francis, and Vice Chair, South South (Speaker Akwa Ibom), Aniekan Bassey.

It would be recalled that Obasa’s tenure saw a push for financial autonomy for state legislatures and judiciary as well as cooperation with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.