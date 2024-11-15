Bauchi Govt. suspends six staff selling public facilities illegally, others

The Bauchi State Civil Service Commission (BSCSC) has suspended six civil servants over alleged gross misconduct.

The suspended officers were alleged to have either sold or converted the government’s properties removed from the ongoing construction of flyover bridges at Wunti and Central Market within the Bauchi metropolis worth millions of naira.

The commission’s information officer, Sale Umar, confirmed the workers’ suspension to newsmen during an interview on Friday in Bauchi.

According to him, the commission considered the suspension of the officers on Thursday during its valedictory sitting for 2024 at the commission’s conference hall, adding that the suspension also took effect from yesterday.

Umar said this contravened section 0327 of the Bauchi State Public Service Regulations.

“It was a serious wrongdoing and improper behaviour; hence, the commission suspended them under section 0331 of the State Public Service Regulations to allow the relevant authorities to investigate the reported crime.

“Those suspended are staff of the State Ministry of Works and Transport attached to the State Infrastructure Development and Maintenance Agency,” said Umar.

He explained that the officers suspended included a chief store officer, a senior technical officer, a senior fireman, a senior works superintendent, and two technical assistant electrical.

The information officer also said 79 deserving officers were promoted to various positions while two nursing officers, Rakiya Musa, and Ibrahim Lawan, were reinstated into the state’s civil service.