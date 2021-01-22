Bauchi Govt signs N30.9bn power generation agreement with UK firm

The Bauchi State government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth N30.9bn with a United Kingdom (UK) -based company, Power Dot UK, to generate 10 megawatts of electricity per annum.

Anthony Esere, the General Manager of the UK-based company, said this on Friday after signing the MoU in Bauchi with Ibrahim Kabir, the General Manager of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA).

According to Esere, electricity would be generated from deposited waste materials under the arrangement.

He said a 10 megawatts energy incineration plant would process no fewer than 64,700 metric tons of wastes annually to generate power. He said his company will also provide direct employment to 200 unemployed locals.

Esere explained that the power plant would power all existing industries and factories, saying about 2,000 youth would also be gainfully employed for the project.

He said plastic wastes are the raw materials which the plant would be processing, stressing “we would commence work by March and hopefully the plant would be completed and commissioned within 12 months.”

In his remarks, the BASEPA General Manager, Ibrahim Kabir, said the state government would, among other things, provide the waste, ensure monopoly of the dumping sites and provide operational license to the company.

He added that 21 acres of land would be provided to the company to enable them to establish the plant, indicating that his agency would ensure that all relevant documents regarding the project are timely processed for the project to commence on schedule.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed described the project as a welcome development and assured the partners of the commitment and determination of his administration towards actualizing the project.

He said the project would generate employment, improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state as well as boost industrialisation, accelerated growth and development in the state.

He explained that his government would fully comply with the national rules and guidelines regulating power generation and management.