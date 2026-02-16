Bauchi Govt. seeks extra Hajj slot for 2026 pilgrims

The Bauchi State Government Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has requested an upward review of the Hajj slots allocated to the state for the 2026 pilgrimage citing rising interest among intending pilgrims.

The board explained that Bauchi fully utilized its allocation for the 2025 Hajj citing growing participation in recent pilgrimages which has outpaced the number of available slots, therefore, a need for necessitating an increase in the state’s quota.

The board on Monday stressed that the development has encouraged more residents to register interest for the 2026 exercise, urging the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to consider expanding the current quota to accommodate demand

The appeal was made by the board’s Director, Hashimu Sadiq, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, which stated that the present a 2,600 allocation slots would be inadequate for the number of prospective pilgrims already indicating interest.

Sadiq noted that all 2,516 slots assigned to Bauchi for the 2025 pilgrimage were successfully taken up, reflecting strong commitment among intending pilgrims.

Sadiq stated that the board had formally communicated the request for additional slots to Saudi authorities, stressing that early approval would aid planning and ensure a smooth pilgrimage for participants.

According to him, the rising number of registrants underscores the need for a review of Bauchi’s allocation ahead of the 2026 Hajj.

On preparations, the official disclosed that the board had concluded key welfare and logistics arrangements for intending pilgrims. He said accommodation had been secured close to the Holy Mosque, with five houses already arranged to enhance accessibility and comfort, while medical support plans were also in place.

He added that visa processing was progressing steadily, with immunization being the only outstanding requirement before final travel procedures commence. Sadiq urged registered pilgrims to remain patient and cooperative as arrangements continue.

The board further assured pilgrims of its commitment to their safety, welfare, and spiritual well-being throughout their stay in the Holy Land, reiterating that all preparations were being handled in line with established guidelines.

Meanwhile, Saudi authorities have maintained that March 20, 2026, is the deadline for visa processing, while the 2026 Hajj is expected to hold between May and June. The Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said it would continue to engage relevant authorities to secure additional slots and ensure full compliance with all pilgrimage requirements.