Bauchi Govt. places ban on mixed gatherings, cultural events

The Bauchi State Government, through the Hisbah Command, has rolled out new social guidelines prohibiting mixed-gender gatherings, cultural festivities, and the use of disk jockeys (DJs) at events.

As gathered, the move was aimed at curbing moral decline and tackling the rising rate of divorce in the state.

According to the guidelines, cultural performances such as Sharo, Shadi, Garaya, Kauyawa Day, and Aloba are banned, while all social events must enforce gender segregation. Dancing between men and women, especially in the presence of children, has also been outlawed.

In the document sighted on Wednesday, the directive was in a document signed by Aminu Balarabe Isah, Permanent Commissioner of Hisbah, outlined how the restrictions would be enforced across communities under the Bauchi State Sharia Penal Code.

The rules further mandate that activities be suspended during prayer times, that dress codes be observed, and that the use of abusive language, intoxicants, and weapons be prohibited at social venues.

Hisbah explained that the measures are intended to restore the sanctity of marriage and strengthen family values. It added that imams across the state would sensitize residents on the guidelines during mosque sermons.

Reactions remain divided, with some residents supporting the move as a step toward protecting cultural and religious values, while others argue the restrictions are too harsh.