Bauchi Govt. okays 3,000 teachers’ recruitment

The Bauchi State Government has concluded plans to hire 3,000 teachers to bridge the gap in teacher-to-student ratios across Junior and Senior Secondary Schools in the state.

Of the 3,000 teachers to be employed, 2,000 teachers will be assigned to Junior Secondary Schools, while the remaining 1,000 will serve in Senior Secondary Schools.

The Project Coordinator of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), Ali Gar, who revealed the government’s plan yesterday, emphasized that the recruitment aligns with requirements for implementing the AGILE project in the state.

“These teachers will be employed by the state government, not the AGILE project, and will be selected from local communities to ensure greater engagement, easier supervision, and stronger community ownership,” he explained.

Gar, revealed the development on Thursday during a meeting with stakeholders in Bauchi Local Government to discuss the Girls Scholarship Programme.

Additionally, the AGILE project plans to launch Conditional Cash Transfers within two weeks, targeting 9,000 beneficiaries.

Each beneficiary will receive N15,000 for registration and N20,000 as a first-term stipend, followed by N10,000 for the second and third terms, provided they maintain at least 75% attendance.

Gar also disclosed that ICT facilities and skills acquisition tools have been acquired for the initiative designed to boost development in the state.

However, only 9,000 out of the intended 20,250 beneficiaries have been registered within ten weeks, prompting him to call on stakeholders to closely monitor school activities and ensure teachers deliver quality education.

Mahmood Babama’aji, Executive Chairman of Bauchi Local Government, commended the AGILE team for its efforts and expressed confidence in the School-Based Management Committees to meet their responsibilities effectively.