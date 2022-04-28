Bauchi Govt. imposes 24-hour curfew on troubled communities 

The Bauchi State Government, Bala Mohammed, has imposed a curfew on Gudum Hausawa community, following a community clash that resulted in the death of three persons and left dozens of others with varying degrees of injuries as well as property worth millions of naira destroyed after houses were razed.

Mohammed said that the curfew was imposed due to persistent gunmen attacks carried out to interrupt peace and security across the troubled regions of the state.

He disclosed that three unsuspecting victims were killed by gunmen who attacked the community and that findings revealed that they were not members of the community.

The governor, in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed that security agencies have arrested some of the perpetrators of the clashes and were currently on the trail for others.

The governor reiterated that the current administration would not relent in providing lasting peace and security, not only in the area but across the state.

He further urged residents of the community to live in peace irrespective of their diversities as it was the only way to achieve a better and developed society.

According to the statement: ”His Excellency has also directed security agencies to conduct intensive surveillance in order to identify the cause of the incident and condemned the burning of houses and other properties by the unsuspected hoodlums.

“The governor who also directed for the establishment of a police outfit in the area in a move to enforce security, further urged communities in the area to live in peace and harmony irrespective of their religious or tribal differences as no society can progress and develop without peace,”

