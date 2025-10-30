Bauchi Govt. creates 29 LGAs to boost development

As part of efforts to strengthen grassroots governance and promote equitable development, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the creation of 29 additional local government areas.

The move is aimed at bringing government closer to the people and ensuring that rural communities benefit more directly from public services and infrastructure.

Currently, Bauchi State operates 20 constitutionally recognized local government areas, serving an estimated population of about 10 million people.

With the new councils, Bauchi State’s local government areas will increase from 20 to 49, a move the government said will make administration more inclusive and spread development more evenly across the state.

According to an official document on the establishment, the legislation has already been forwarded to the National Assembly for ratification as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

Acting Deputy Clerk of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Musa Yerima, confirmed in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the National Assembly Constitution Review Committee, Senator Barau Jibrin, on Thursday, that the creation of the new councils followed all constitutional procedures.

“The law was passed in accordance with Section 100(3) of the Constitution, and the new local government areas will take effect once the National Assembly approves the required amendments,” Yerima explained.

He added that the 29 new LGAs would remain provisional pending the endorsement of the federal legislature, noting that the initiative was guided by constitutional provisions under Section 8(5) of the 1999 Constitution.