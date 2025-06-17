Bauchi Govt. bans farming on public spaces

In a bid to maintain environmental cleanliness and protect public infrastructure, the Bauchi State Government has banned farming in public open spaces and along road verges in urban areas.

The ban is aimed at discouraging practices that obstruct drainage systems, deface city landscapes, and undermine urban development efforts.

The development was announced in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Yahaya Waziri.

According to Waziri, the affected areas include road shoulders, medians, and green zones set aside for beautification and planning.

“The public is hereby warned against planting crops or engaging in any agricultural activity on road shoulders, medians, green areas, or other locations designated for beautification or urban development,” the statement read.

He added that monitoring teams will be deployed to ensure compliance, and violators will be sanctioned in accordance with the state’s environmental laws.

Waziri urged residents to support the initiative by avoiding unauthorized farming and helping to preserve public spaces meant for urban development.

The agency, meanwhile, reaffirmed its commitment to keeping the environment clean and enhancing the quality of life for all residents.