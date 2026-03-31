Bauchi Gov. to join ADC Thursday after PDP crisis escalate

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has hinted at a potential political realignment, signaling readiness to consider the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after all efforts to end the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) proved abortive.

Mohammed, sources said, will be leaving the PDP on Thursday hours after dozens of his supporters would have defected to the ADC coalition so as to achieve their political ambition during the 2027 general election in the state.

As gathered, the governor signalled the move after the proposed reconcilliation between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, and Taminu Turaki factions broke-down following decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) decision to recognise the Rivers State former governor’s group.

Muhammed, who is one of the two governors left in the party, belong to the Turaki-faction that has approched the Supreme Court for interpretation on provision of the law on the protracted leadership crisis rocking the opposition party.

He signalled the move during a closed-door meeting held on Tuiesday at the Presidential Lodge, Bauchi, with a high-powered ADC delegation led by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Mohammed disclosed that all reconciliation efforts within the PDP at the national and has so far failed to yield tangible results, prompting fresh considerations about the future political direction of his camp.

He further revealed that strategic committees have been constituted in Abuja and Bauchi to thoroughly assess available political options, including possible alignment with alternative platforms.

According to him, remaining in a political space where his bloc feels sidelined is no longer sustainable, hence the need for urgent repositioning within a viable and forward-looking opposition structure.

While describing the ADC as a “strong and attractive option,” Mohammed noted that consultations are still ongoing, assuring that any eventual decision would be guided by broad stakeholder engagement and careful deliberation.

Earlier in his remarks, Lawal stated that the visit was mandated by the ADC National Chairman to formally engage Governor Mohammed, as well as to explore his possible entry into the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Babachir, however, commended Governor Mohammed’s political courage and influence, noting that his defection would significantly boost the ADC’s national prospects.

He further stressed the imperative of opposition unity, cautioning that fragmentation within the ranks could undermine democratic stability and national progress.