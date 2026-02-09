Bauchi Gov. sacks security commissioner over poor performance

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has sacked the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Ibrahim Galadima, over poor performance.

Galadima’s removal from office was announced in a statement by Governor Mohammed who stated that the measure takes effect immediately, adding that a replacement for the sacked commissioner would be announced in due course.

Mohammed, in the circular on Monday, stated that the decision, in one of the minor cabinet reshuffle in the State Executive Council, is part of efforts to strengthen security architecture and improve overall governance effectiveness in the state.

He mentioned that the move is also intended to reposition the executive arm for better and more effective implementation of government policies and programmes, particularly in critical areas such as internal security and home affairs.

The Governor added that the cabinet review allows the administration to periodically assess performance, inject fresh ideas into governance, and enhance service delivery across various sectors.

The state’s leader commended Ibrahim Galadima for his contributions and service to the state during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavours.

He further assured the people of Bauchi State of his administration’s unwavering commitment to peace, security, and good governance.