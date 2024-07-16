Bauchi Gov. sacks security adviser over poor

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has sacked his Chief Security Adviser, Ahmed Chiroma, for performing below expected status after appointment.

Chiroma was said to have been relieved of his duties after the security challenges across the state persisted beyond expected limit.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed this in a terse statement on Tuesday in Bauchi.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Sen. Bala Mohammed CON, (Kauran Daular Usmaniya) the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has approved the termination of the appointment of his Chief Security Adviser, Dr. Ahmed Chiroma, with immediate effect.

“The termination of his appointment was conveyed to him through a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim.

As gathered, he was directed to handover the affairs of his office to the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Governor.

“Governor Bala Mohammed on behalf of the government and the good people of Bauchi State thanked the former Chief Security Adviser for the services he has rendered to Bauchi State.

“”With this statement, the general public is hereby notified of the development.”