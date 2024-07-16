25.2 C
Lagos
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
spot_img
National

Bauchi Gov. sacks security adviser over poor

0
1

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has sacked his Chief Security Adviser, Ahmed Chiroma, for performing below expected status after appointment.

Chiroma was said to have been relieved of his duties after the security challenges across the state persisted beyond expected limit.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed this in a terse statement on Tuesday in Bauchi.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Sen. Bala Mohammed CON, (Kauran Daular Usmaniya) the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has approved the termination of the appointment of his Chief Security Adviser, Dr. Ahmed Chiroma, with immediate effect.

“The termination of his appointment was conveyed to him through a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim.

As gathered, he was directed to handover the affairs of his office to the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Governor.

“Governor Bala Mohammed on behalf of the government and the good people of Bauchi State thanked the former Chief Security Adviser for the services he has rendered to Bauchi State.

“”With this statement, the general public is hereby notified of the development.”

Previous article
Sanwo-Olu okays N5bn for NYSC site, offers 100 Corpers employment

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.