Bauchi Gov sacks health commissioner, swears four others

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed, has relieved the Commissioner for Health, Dr Adamu Sambo, of his duty, as part of efforts to reduce the government expenses.

Muhammed, meanwhile, has sworn in the immediate past Chairman of Bauchi State Agency for of HIV, Tuberculosis and malaria (BACATMA), Dr Sani Dambam, as the new Commissioner for Health.

The governor announced Sambo’s sacking during the state executive council meeting he presided over on Monday.

He explained that Dr Sambo was dropped as part of efforts to reposition the administration, assuring that he would find another position for the ex-commissioner in the government.

The governor also said that the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs would not get a new commissioner to replace Ahmed Aliyu Jalam who died in a road crash recently, in view of the recent Supreme Court verdict on local government autonomy.

He said that the local government ministry would be headed by a Permanent Secretary.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, represented by Justice Faruk Umar Sarki, administered the oath of office to the three newly appointed commissioners before the commencement of the state executive council meeting.

Others appointed were Zainab Babantakko, deployed to the Ministry for Women Affairs to replace Hajara Gidado, who was elected as the Executive Chairperson of Itas Gadau Local Government Area in the recent council polls; and Mohammed Andulkadir, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, replacing Muhammad Maaji, the newly elected Executive Chairman of Bauchi Local Government.

Also, Dr. Ahmed Abdulrahman, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) and renowned Islamic preacher, was also sworn in as the new Chief Security Adviser to the Governor.

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn in commissioners, Hajiya

Babantakko thanked the governor for the confidence he reposed in them by the appointment and pledged to work hard to move the state forward.