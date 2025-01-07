Bauchi Gov sacks five commissioners, reshuffles cabinet

Determined to develop Bauchi State, the Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the reconstitution of his cabinet, sacking five commissioners considered not working effectively under his administration.

The five commissioners affected by this development were: Commissioner of Education, Dr. Jamila Dahiru; Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Bununu; Commissioner of Information and Communication, Usman Danturaki; Commissioner of Agriculture, Prof. Simon Yalams; and Commissioner of Religious Affairs and Societal Reorientation, Yakubu Hamza.

To avoid leadership vacuum in Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA), Mohammed has appointed two experts to replace the commissioners dismissed from the cabinet.

The two appointees, who names have been sent to the State House of Assembly for confirmation were: Isa Babayo Tilde from Toro Local Government and Abdullahi Mohammed.

This was disclosed on Tuesday through a statement made available to newsmen.

MORE DETAILS SOON