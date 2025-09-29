Bauchi Gov. sacks commissioner, reshuffles cabinet

Determined to realign his administration’s priorities, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the reconstitution of his cabinet, relieving the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development, Zainab Takko, of her duties due to her inability to effectively implement government policies through her office.

This comes months after Mohammed sacked five commissioners who were deemed ineffective under his administration.

The move is aimed at boosting the performance of the cabinet by assigning commissioners to ministries where their strengths can be better utilized.

Explaining the decision, the governor’s media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, stated on Monday that the action was not punitive but part of a “minor restructuring” to reposition the cabinet.

“This is a routine adjustment to strengthen governance and ensure the administration continues to meet the expectations of the people,” the aide said.

While expressing his appreciation to the dismissed commissioner, Governor Mohammed thanked Takko for her contributions to the development of the state and wished her success in her future endeavours.