Bauchi Gov. raises alarm after 10,000 bandits takeover communities

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has raised alarm after about 10,000 armed bandits reportedly overran several communities, forcing residents to flee and triggering renewed security concerns across the state.

The governor spoke on Thursday during a visit to internally displaced persons who fled attacks on communities in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State and are currently sheltering at a government facility in Kashere, Gombe State.

Addressing displaced persons, the governor described the situation as grave, warning that the attackers were heavily armed and highly organised.

He said entire settlements had been deserted following sustained assaults, noting that the scale of the invasion pointed to coordinated recruitment and possible external backing.

Intelligence reports, he added, suggest that the criminal groups are drawing members from both within and outside the state, including individuals previously linked to illegal mining activities.

“Our people have been pushed out by no fewer than 10,000 well-armed bandits,” Mohammed said, stressing the need for urgent federal intervention.

He disclosed plans to meet with the President to seek decisive military and police action to dismantle the armed networks.

“We will deploy technology and all available security assets to decimate these bandits,” he vowed, assuring that affected communities would be secured and rebuilt.

The governor also announced plans to recruit and train 2,000 youths as forest guards under a state-backed vigilante structure to strengthen community-based security.

He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies to protect their communities and restore peace.

Mohammed expressed appreciation to neighbouring authorities and host communities for accommodating displaced persons, acknowledging the humanitarian strain caused by the attacks.

He apologised for the hardship endured by victims and assured them of sustained government support.

“This is the first time we are facing a challenge of this magnitude, but we will overcome it,” he said.