Bauchi Gov. creates new emirates, districts for effective governance

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed has approved the creation of new emirates, districts, and chiefdoms to promote effective governance at the grassroots level across the state.

As part of the process, the Governor has extended an invitation to communities throughout Bauchi State to submit formal requests for the establishment of new emirates, chiefdoms, and districts in their respective areas.

He explained that the initiative is part of a broader plan to strengthen grassroots governance, preserve cultural heritage, and reinforce the role of traditional institutions as pillars of peace, cohesion, and development across the state.

This development was announced in a statement issued yesterday by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado.

According to the statement, the governor’s call for memoranda aligns with promises made during his re-election campaign and also responds to longstanding demands from various communities across the state.

The Guild further gathered that the window for submitting requests will open on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, and close on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

All submissions are to be delivered to the Office of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, located within the Abubakar Umar Secretariat in Bauchi.

“Each community interested in making a request must submit 15 copies of the memorandum,” the statement explained.

These memoranda must include: a cover page with the proposed name and location of the emirate, chiefdom, or district; a written application addressed to the Governor via the Permanent Secretary; and a concise history of the community.

“Applicants must also include demographic information, details of natural resources, the number of districts and villages in the area, relevant maps and photographs, and authenticated signatures from district heads, village leaders, and other community representatives. All documents must be notarized for validity,” it added.

Currently, Bauchi State is home to six recognized emirates: Bauchi, Katagum, Misau, Jama’are, Ningi, and Dass.

In December last year, Governor Mohammed approved the establishment of the Seyawa Chiefdom, headquartered in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area.

He emphasized that the creation of the chiefdom was part of his administration’s efforts to resolve a longstanding dispute that had lingered for over 30 years, despite several attempts by previous administrations.