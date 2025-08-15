Bauchi Gov appoints Chinese friend as economic adviser

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has brought in his long-time Chinese associate, Li Zhensheng, to serve as the state’s Economic Adviser, in a move aimed at boosting foreign partnerships and attracting global investments.

Mohammed described the appointment as a strategic step to connect Bauchi with international markets and development opportunities, noting that it would pave the way for large-scale projects and modern infrastructure across key sectors.

The announcement came during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the China Global Promotion Cooperation Research Centre on Friday.

The partnership will cover areas such as agriculture, education, healthcare, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, and trade facilitation.

Speaking during the event, Mohammed said the agreement would also establish a Bauchi State Representative Office in China to monitor project execution and ensure timely delivery.

He explained that the collaboration aligns with the broader diplomatic framework between President Bola Tinubu and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which seeks to deepen ties at both the national and state levels.

“This is about more than infrastructure, it’s about transforming lives,” the governor stated.

“We are opening Bauchi to the world, attracting investments, creating jobs, upgrading skills, and raising our global profile.”

Zhensheng, who chairs the China Global Promotion Cooperation Research Centre, pledged his organisation’s support for Bauchi’s economic growth.

“We will mobilise global resources to help the state achieve sustainable development, modern infrastructure, and better livelihoods for its people,” he assured.