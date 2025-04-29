Bauchi Gov. appoints 168 aides for inclusive governance

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the appointment of 168 new aides to various advisory and support roles, aiming to broaden inclusive representation and improve government performance across the state.

The appointments aim to foster inclusivity, increase grassroots participation, and strengthen the administration’s service delivery efforts.

Spanning several levels of political and community engagement, the aides appointment include five Principal Special Assistants on Political and Community Relations, one Principal Special Assistant on Pension Matters.

The government also appointed 60 Senior Special Assistants on Political/Community Relations, 1 senior Special Assistant on Labour Matters, 38 Special Assistants on Political/Community Relations and 63 Personal Assistants (PA) on Political/Community Relations.

This development was announced in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado.

While giving a breakdown of the appointments, Gidado noted that the new appointees represent a cross-section of communities across all 20 local government areas in the state.

He added that many of the appointees are experienced former public officials at the federal, state, and local government levels, chosen for their leadership credentials and political experience.

In his message to the appointees, the governor urged them to carry out their responsibilities with integrity, commitment, and a focus on the welfare of the people.

He emphasized that the appointments are both an opportunity and a responsibility to contribute meaningfully to the development and progress of Bauchi State.

The governor expressed confidence that with the new team in place, his administration would be better positioned to advance its agenda of good governance, inclusive leadership, and sustainable development.