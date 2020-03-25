Bauchi gov. advises residents to remain calm over coronavirus

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has advised residents of the state to remain calm and eschew panicking, saying all measures had been put in place to curtail the spread of the global pestilence in the state and that his team are working tirelessly in protecting the citizens against coronavirus.

He said the advice became necessary after results showed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, following his meeting and exchange of pleasantries with son of former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, Mohammed Abubakar, who tested positive for the deadly disease on Sunday, a situation which might have send shivers down the mind of his people and the state at large.

The governor, through a tweet on his official Twitter handle, @SenBalaMohammed, while calling for calm, explained that he had placed himself on self isolation as soon as news of Abubakar’s status of infection broke, and that he had commenced treatment after he received his test results on Tuesday which confirmed that he was positive for the deadly global pandemic.

Mohammed reiterated that he was in great spirit, under adequate medical care and yet to show symptoms, and urged the the people of the state to continually offer prayers and good wishes for his health and safety, adding that the world at large will overcome the pestilence.

He said though he was yet to show symptoms, he would remain in isolation until he get clearance from his doctors, while urging the citizens to adhere strictly to preventive measures outlined by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), and to take serious the virus issue and that of personal hygiene.

“As you may all know, I just tested to the coronavirus. I have been in self-isolation for the past few day, and I will remain in isolation until I get clearance from my doctors.

“I am in good health and showing no symptoms. I urged everyone to stay calm and not panic. We will overcome. #GreaterBauchi” the tweeted.