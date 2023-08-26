Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau to experience six days blackout

The Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) has disclosed that said its customers in Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe states would experience six days power outage.

JED added that the customers in these three states would from August 28 to September 2nd, 2023.

According to the firm, the planned outage to be experience will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.“ within the period.

The organisation made the announcement in a statement issued by its Head, Corporate Communications, Dr Friday Elijah, on Saturday in Jos.

He explained that the planned outage by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was to enable its Local Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors to make installations.

‘’The planned outage by TCN is to enable its EPCC contractors to safely connect the gantry beam of the new APO line to the existing Lafia line-Jos 330kv double circuit.

‘’Please note that there will be an increase in load shedding during this period as the 330KV Jos complex will remain on supply via Kaduna-Jos 330KV line,’’ he said.

The JED official urged customers to be patient and bear with the situation, saying that the company is determined to improve services.

