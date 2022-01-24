Bauchi emirate suspends ex-Reps’ speaker for sponsoring violence

The Bauchi Emirate has suspended a former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, from his traditional title of Jakadan Bauchi after the lawmaker was suspected to be sponsoring violence in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas of the state.

The emirate noted that the decision to suspend the former legislator was reached after careful consideration of his alleged action and inaction that led to violence in the councils.

Announcing the suspension on Monday through a statement, the emirate the decision was reached during a recent council meeting where the December 31st, 2021 incident was reviewed.

The emirate, in a statement signed by the Galadima Bauchi, Ibrahim Jahun and District Head of Zungur, Shehu Mudi Muhammad, said that while condemning the incident, the emirate would work assiduously in fishing out the perpetrator and bring them to book.

“You may recall that on 4th January 2022 we met with you here and expressed our stand on the incidence of Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa of the 30th and 31 December 2021. Surely, we condemned the incident, described it as barbaric, provocative, and misleading, and called on the Government to investigate, fish out the perpetrators, and bring them to book.

“At the recent Council meeting, we reviewed the case again and expressed our dismay one of the sons of the area, a stakeholder and our traditional titleholder who was mentioned as one misleading the people and perpetrating the incidence More surprisingly he did not sympathise or show any sign of remorse towards what happened to their Royal Highnesses, the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass.

“The Emirate Council, therefore, decided to suspend his title of JAKADAN BAUCHI until the determination of the case by the court.”

It would be recalled that violence broke out on 30 and 31 of December in the two council following the memorial anniversary of the late Sayawa crusader, Baba Peter Gonto. There was a planned book launch about Gonto but Dogara had warned that the event is put on hold, citing insecurity. Many groups sprung up for and against the anniversary.

Many houses and cars were vandalised in Bogoro on 31 of December. Emirs of Bauchi and Dass who were guests at the event were attacked by hoodlums on their way to Bogoro. The monarchs were forced to turn back.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

