Bauchi electoral commission chairman dies after brief illness

The Chairman of the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), Ahmed Hardawa, has been pronounced dead by medical experts following a brief illness.

Hardawa, a former Resident Electoral Commissioner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in both Taraba and Nasarawa States, was said to have died in Abuja after an undisclosed illness

His sudden demise has left a vacuum in the state’s democratic institutions, particularly at the grassroots level, where he was known for championing credible and transparent electoral processes.

Confirming Hardwa’s demise on Wednesday, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, in a statement described his death as a “profound tragedy to the state and the nation.”

He hailed the deceased chairman as “a distinguished statesman, an accomplished public servant, and a patriotic Nigerian,” adding that his contributions to nation-building within and beyond Bauchi State would remain indelible.

“In his role as Chairman of BASIEC, Hardawa played a critical role in deepening democratic governance at the grassroots.

“His dedication to the rule of law and institutional development earned him the admiration of colleagues, political actors, and the general public,” Mohammed stated.

He extended his condolences to the deceased’s family, friends, BASIEC staff, the people of Hardawa and Misau Emirate Councils, and all Bauchi residents.

The funeral prayer (Janazah) for the late chairman was scheduled to be held at the Emir’s Palace in Bauchi by 5:00 p.m. today.