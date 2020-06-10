Bauchi deputy gov. walks free from COVID-19 isolation center

The Bauchi State Government has disclosed the discharge of the state’s Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, from one of the coronavirus isolation centers in the state, saying the deputy governor was discharged after recovering from the virus.

Recall that the government had last week Tuesday announced that Tela tested positive for coronavirus, adding that the deputy governor contracted the viral infection in the course of discharging his duties to the state and spearheading the state’s coronavirus task force team.

The government, through a statement released to newsmen by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Bauchi Governor, Muhktar Gidado, said Tela, who doubles as chairman of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19, had gone into self-isolation while samples of all his primary contacts have also been taken for testing.

“This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Sen. Baba Tela, Deputy Governor of Bauchi State who is also the Chairman, State Task Force on COVID-19 was confirmed positive for coronavirus.

“He contracted the disease while discharging his onerous responsibility as Chairman of the Committee. Consequently, His Excellency, Baba Tela has gone into self-isolation in Bauchi, and health professionals are properly managing his situation,” the statement said.

But, confirming his discharge on Wednesday, the Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Rilwan Mohammed, said the deputy governor was reunited with his family and loved ones after testing negative consecutively to the viral infection.

Mohammed, who made this known on Wednesday during a press conference at the Government House, thanked the health workers and other coronaviruses frontline workers for their dedication to duty in the state’s fight against the deadly respiratory disease.

“Today, the deputy governor of the state tested negative for coronavirus and has been discharged,” he said.

The Guild reports that the State Governor, Bala Mohammed, had in March also tested positive for the deadly respiratory disease. Following his positive status, he proceeded into self-isolation and was treated and later tested negative for the disease.

The Governor, it was gathered, boarded the same flight and shook hands with Muhammed Atiku Abubakar, the son of Nigeria’s former vice president who had before him tested positive for COVID-19.