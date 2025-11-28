Bauchi declares work free day for Dahiru’s funeral

The Bauchi State Government has declared Friday, 28, November as work-free-day in honour of deceased Sheik Dahiru Bauchi who passed away yesterday.

The government through its media team disclosed that the decision was taken to enable residents in the state to attend the funeral of the cleric as well as aiding a profound tribute for the departed soul.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, said that the Islamic scholar’s impact on Quranic education, mentorship and promotion of peace is worthy of emulation and has led to the work-free declaration in line with Islamic tradition.

Gidado added that the funeral billed for Friday at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium at 3pm offers the chance for the residents to pray for the clergyman, his family members and followers as well as offer encouragement as they begin to live in Dahiru’s absence.

”The government recognizes the profound impact of Sheikh Bauchi’s life and legacy, his dedication to Islamic scholarship, Quranic education, spiritual mentorship and the promotion of peace, unity and moral uprightness across Nigeria and beyond,” a statement by the government reads in extract.

”As the state mourns this monumental loss, the government calls on all citizens , to join in prayers for the repose of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi’s soul, and to offer support and comfort to his family, students, followers, and the broader Muslim Ummah,”it added.