Bauchi court sentences cow thief to 2yrs imprisonment

Justice S.Y. Abubaka of the Bauchi State High Court has sentenced a cow thief, Mohammed Ali, to two years imprisonment for an offence bordering on criminal breach of trust.

Ali, was said to have duped a cow buyer to the tune of N650,000 when he fattened three cows given to him by the complainant to tend but instead of meeting up with the agreement between them, he sold the cows and converted the proceeds for his personal use.

Before his sentence, the case was said to have been brought against him by the Gombe Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), who confirmed that the defendant was allegedly entrusted with three cows to tend by the complainant but he fattened the animals, sold them and converted the proceeds.

As disclosed by the anti-graft agency’s social media page on Friday, the offence was said to have been contrary to and punishable under Section 311 and 312 of the Penal Code. Upon arraignment, the defendant pleaded guilty to the one count charge.

The prosecution was said to have reviewed the facts of the case and urged the Court to convict the defendant in line with his plea and the evidence tendered in court.

While delivering judgement, Justice Abubakar consequently convicted and sentenced the suspect to 2 years in jail.

He further ordered that the defendant the option of N50,000 fine and ordered him to pay the victim the sum of N300,000 as restitution.

