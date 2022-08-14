Bauchi arrests 59yrs man for raping 1yr old baby

The Police Command in Bauchi State has arrested a 59-year old man for raping a one year old baby.

The police said that it has commenced investigation into the rape of the 18-month-old baby for his prosecution.

The Spokesman of the command, Ahmed Wakil confirmed that a 59-year-old man has been arrested in respect of the rape.

Wakil, yesterday in Bauchi said thag the mother of the baby, Nenkat Danladi, reported the rape case to Yelwa police station on Aug. 8.

According to him, the mother told the police that she met the suspect on her bed with her daughter at about 11:30 pm.

“After about 30 minutes, the complainant discovered that the private part of her daughter was oozing blood.

“A team of personnel led by DPO Yelwa rushed the victim to ATBU Teaching Hospital Bauchi for medical examination. The suspect was arrested and an investigation has commenced in earnest,” he said.

Also, he said that two suspects were arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill the 13-year-old girl.

Wakil disclosed that the 13-year-old girl who was found dead and her corpse burnt, the command spokesman said her father, Danladi Mohammed of Mai’ari Arewa village, reported her disappearance to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Alkaleri, on Aug. 4.

Wakil said that the complainant also mentioned two people he suspected might have a hand in the disappearance of the girl.

He said the suspects were subsequently arrested and had allegedly confessed to the crime.

According to him, on interrogation, the principal suspect confessed that the missing girl was his girlfriend and four-month pregnant.

The police spokesperson said the suspect further revealed that he conspired with the mother of the missing girl and his accomplice and took the victim to Gombe to procure an abortion.

He said that while in Gombe, they were assisted by a 50-year-old woman living in Jekada Fari area, where the victim was administered with some substances to cause miscarriage.

Wakil said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Umar Sanda, had directed that the two cases be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation.

Sanda said police would remain relentless in ensuring the safety and security of lives and property, and assured that the public would be updated as the investigation unfolds.

