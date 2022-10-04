Tinubu supporters threatens to takeover social media, control campaign narratives

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, popularly called BAT-lions, have threatened going forward to take over the social media space from the Obidient, and sensitize electorates on benefits awaiting them when Tinubu succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aside from the social media, the BAT-lions have disclosed that they would be engaging in aggressive offline campaigns and mobilizations so as to ensure the APC candidate becomes victorious during next year’s presidential election in the country.

Members of the BAT-lions under the aegis of The Asiwaju Group (TAG) made the promises on Tuesday during inaugurations of its Southwest zonal executive committee in Ikeja, the Lagos State capital.

The National Coordinator of TAG, Oyinkansola Okewoye, described the committee as foot soldiers who have been handed a single task of mobilizing votes for Tinubu.

Okewoye said that the committee, filled with coordinators and members passionate about the task ahead, would be educating the public on the APC presidential candidate.

“With your passion as foot soldiers, enter the grassroots to mobilise people for him (Tinubu). No one here has been given a dime; we are doing this for the love of Nigeria. Be passionate about our principal,” she said.

The Southwest coordinator of TAG, Taiwo Salvador, disclosed that what they would be doing through social media was to use the medium in educating youths about their candidate across the region.

Salvador noted that they would not be attacking and engaging in actions that could result in bullying rather the TAG members will educate everyone through social media on how Tinubu worked tirelessly for the democracy system currently in place in the country.

She noted that they understand that many youths do not have information about his contribution and that remains one of the activities they would be doing for the Lagos state former governor.

“We will be educating the youths better on the history of the southwest region and what Tinubu had been doing to promote the region over the years.

“We will be using social media to educate the youths about what the APC candidate is and what he had done for humanity’s sake. We will be telling them the importance of their decision come 2023 and the future”, the zonal coordinator added.

Salvador stressed that members of the group would be building bridges for Tinubu and mobilise votes for him to succeed during next year’s poll.

“As we all know, our key goal and objective are to go all out to all sectors and to all nooks and crannies of the South West in Nigeria and preach the gospel of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria come 2023.

“The Tinubu/Shettima project is a done deal. It is a project that we all must go out and project, most especially in the southwestern part of Nigeria. We need southwest votes.

“The southwest must trail the blaze and stand out in the coming election with millions of votes for our party, APC. The task ahead of us is enormous and achievable.

“Let us join hands to work in unity for the actualization of Tinubu/ Shettima presidency in 2023. The task ahead of us is doable,” she said.

The six state coordinators, Bolaji Tunji (Oyo State) Gbenga Soloki (Ogun), Tosin Adeniyi (Osun), Sola Fasanmi (Ekiti), Olaniyi Adegbola (Ondo State), Babatunde Tella (Lagos State) among other leaders of the support group.

Other members were: Adegboyega Kuku (Youth Leader), Omobola Akingbehin (Women Leader), Adetoun Trade (Secretary), and Femi Onanuga (Director of Mobilisation).

Titi Arojujoye (Director of Diaspora), Ayo Popoola (Director of Communication and Information), Oretuyi Opeyemi (Director of Publicity), and Adewale Osinubi (Organising Secretary) among other offices

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

