BAT group advocates for APC reward system review ahead 2027

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Convener of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Ideological Group, Bamidele Atoyebi, has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to review its reward system towards ensuring loyal party members get dividends for their commitment to the APC’s achievements.

Atoyebi stated that the party members, who ensured that the ruling party wins elections through funding and vigorous participation in campaigns should be compensated with appointments and empowerment opportunities.

While advocating this during a meeting with the State Working Committee (SWC) of Lagos chapter of the party in Ikeja on Tuesday, he emphasised that “not everyone can be appointed, but

everyone can be carried along.”

Addressing the issue of the reward system, Atoyebi stressed the need for fairness and recognition within

the party, aligning with the recent remarks of former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola at the

stakeholders’ meeting.

“Many of those who worked tirelessly for our victory are often not recognised, while those who did little or nothing are empowered. Some of our leaders, governors, senators, political appointees, and ministers have empowered outsiders instead of loyal party members. This is equal to empowering our enemies against our loyalists

and supporters,” he stated.

He reminded the gathering that Asiwaju Tinubu’s philosophy has always been about raising people, noting that even before becoming President, he had empowered several leaders, including Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dele Alake, Zacch Adedeji, Olayemi Cardoso, Rauf

Aregbesola, Gboyega Oyetola, Lai Mohammed, and the late Abiola Ajimobi, among others.

“True progressive leadership means lifting others and multiplying capacity,” Atoyebi said.

“Many current appointees do not represent the vision and ideology of our

leader, and there is need for urgent review or frequent leadership training for them to align with the values of the President.”

Reiterating his call for inclusivity, Atoyebi said, “We know that not everyone can be given appointments, but everyone can be carried along. When leaders get appointments or contracts, the spirit of Asiwaju teaches us to remember those who worked with us or supported us. For instance, if a contract is worth N50 million, it is enough to empower team members with N1 million or N2 million each to start something meaningful. That way, the blessings of leadership go

round, and loyalty is rewarded.”

He concluded by reaffirming the group’s commitment to the values of progressivism and inclusive

empowerment.

“True progress, as our slogan says, is lifting one another. We must empower our party members, not our political opponents. That is the legacy Asiwaju has laid for us, and that is the value the BAT Ideological Group is committed to preserving.

“We may not all be appointed, but we can all be carried along. That is the Asiwaju

way. That is the APC way. That is the future we are building together,” he concluded

Meanwhile, he congratulated the Chairman of the APC, Cornelius Ojelabi, on the success of the recent stakeholders’ meeting in the state, describing it as well-organised and impactful.

He also extended greetings from the BAT Ideological Group, a movement inspired by the vision and principles of

President Bola Tinubu,.

Atoyebi explained that the BAT Ideological Group officially launched its handbook on September 18,

2025, in Abuja, and that the movement’s mission is to institutionalise Asiwaju’s values, vision, and ideology to preserve and promote his political philosophy for generations to come.

“Our purpose is to raise leaders who carry the spirit, knowledge, discipline, and ideology of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Just as Awolowo inspired generations, Asiwaju has built a political legacy that must endure,” he said.

He added that the group is working to train and mentor young people through political education, leadership summits, and value-based empowerment programmes.

Atoyebi outlined several initiatives planned for 2027 and beyond, including youth political debates and

quizzes across wards and local governments, street football, basketball, boxing, and other youth engagement activities. He said the group will also hold registration drives during events to encourage political participation, and give awards and small business grants ranging from N100,000 to N5 million to

help young people start meaningful ventures.

According to him, the movement has created a platform where young Nigerians can showcase their

leadership ideas and debate governance issues, adding that winners will be supported through the APC

structure to become future leaders.

On the group’s 2027 strategy, Atoyebi said it is simple and people-driven.

“We plan to expand our grassroots reach beyond our strongholds from Apapa 1 and 2, Ajegunle, Ojo, Ebute Meta, Eti Osa, Alimosho, and every other part of Lagos,

ensuring that the APC remains the party of the people. We will reach the youth

through continuous sensitisation and empowerment, and we will speak their language through street debates, games, and social activities while grounding them in the ideology of progressivism,” he said.

Atoyebi expressed gratitude to Ojelabi and the Lagos State Working Committee for their support, pledging the group’s commitment to ensuring that President Tinubu continues his legacy through leadership training, youth mobilisation, and inclusive empowerment.