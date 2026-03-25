Bassey leaves Super Eagles’ camp over injury

Nigerian footballer, Calvin Bassey, has pulled out the Super Eagles’ camp for the upcoming friendly matches due to a sustained injury.

Bassey will miss the international break friendlies against Iran and Jordan due to a back injury he sustained while playing for his club, Fulham, in the side’s 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

The sideline on Bassey, who has established himself as a key figure in Nigeria’s defensive setup adds to the worrying string of player’s withdrawals including talisman, Victor Osimhen, goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, and Ola Aina.

The series of withdrawals is expected to force the head coach, Eric Chelle, into rethinking other plans, especially in terms of defensive organization and managing rapid transitions areas where Bassey truly excels.

However, Chelle is not expected to name a replacement for the defender with just two days left before his side’s first friendly against Iran which is to hold in Turkey on Friday.

Meanwhile, team skipper, Wilfred Ndidi, has arrived the team’s Bellis Deluxe Hotel base in Antalya, Turkey, increasing the number of players in camp to 22.