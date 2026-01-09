Barnes emerges EPL latest wining goal scorer

Newcastle United winger, Harvey Barnes, has set the record as the player to have scored the latest wining goal in the history of the Premier League.

Barnes, in the 101st minute and 48 seconds, scored the fourth goal for Newcastle in the side’s 4-3 comeback win over over Leeds United to emerge as the record holder, eclipsing Chelsea’s Cole Palmer who previously held the recognition.

The feat setter got his goal less than a minute later than Palmer whose goal came in 100th minute and 41 seconds in a similar 4-3 win for Chelsea over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in April 2024.

To achieve the feat, the Englishman scored from a second ball incident turning and smashing into the Leeds United goalpost to force Magpies fans at the St James’ Park into rapturous celebration.

In the ranking other, Tottenham Hotspurs’ Dejan Kulusevski takes the third spot behind Barnes and Palmer after his 99th minute and 35 seconds goal scored against Sheffield United in year 2023, followed by Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes’ strike against Brighton in minute 99 and 45 seconds in 2020.

Liverpool youngster, Rio Ngumoha and Oliver Norwood of Sheffield take the 5th and 6th positions respectively. Ngumoha scored in the 99th minute and 44 seconds to help the Kop beat Newcastle away from home in 2025 while Norwood was the hero for Sheffield defeated Wolves in 2023 in the 99th minute and 17 seconds.