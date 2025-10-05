Barcelona’s league title chase suffers setback, losing 4-1 against Sevilla

Spanish football giant, Barcelona, has suffered a major setback in its league title chase for 2025-2026 season after losing 4-1 away against Sevilla.

The defeat was Barcelona’s first in the season, a development that has prevented the Camp Nou club from taking over the league top spot from m its rival, Real Madrid.

Sevilla’s win on Sunday has aided club to move six places on the log, jumping from 10th to 4th and into the Champions League positions ahead of the International break.

The loss left Barcelona in 2nd with 19 points, behind rivals Real Madrid by two points as both teams look up to the El-Classico game.