Barcelona’s La Liga trophy pursuit suffers setback after Griezmann injury

After accessing the level of injury sustained by France forward, Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona has disclosed that the striker will miss the remainder of their La Liga campaign.

Barcelona confirmed that the striker suffered a muscle injury and that scan revealed that he cannot play at the moment for the team and that his return for selection ahead of their champions league will be determined by the recovery.

The club’s coach, Quique Setien, confirmed the injury status of the 29-year-old forward in a statement released on the team’s official social media handles on Sunday.

Setien’s confirmation came barely 24 hours after Griezmann, who was a starter for the team in their 1-0 win over Real Valladolid, was replaced at half-time, with Luis Suarez coming on to partner Lionel Messi upfront and action which could truncate their pursuit to dethrone Real Madrid for this year’s title.

According to the team’s coach, the France international had asked to come off because he was feeling some discomfort after the first half.

Griezmann had to undergo scans on his right leg on Sunday which revealed he had suffered an injury and the Catalan side is unsure how long he will be kept out of action.

“Tests this morning have shown that first-team player Antoine Griezmann has a muscle injury in the quadriceps of his right leg,” a statement on the club’s website confirmed.

“He is therefore not available for selection at the present time and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability.”

Griezmann will at least be unavailable for Thursday’s match against Osasuna, but will likely miss the final clash with Deportivo Alaves on July 19.

Griezmann, who joined the Camp Nou outfit from Atletico Madrid last summer, has scored nine goals in 35 appearances in La Liga this term.

The attacker’s injury will likely see Suarez return to the starting XI for the last two matches, as Setien confirmed on Saturday that he was just being rested after playing five games in a row.